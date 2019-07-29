Halifax to create or refurbish 30 kilometres of bike and pedestrian pathways

Cyclists and pedestrians in Halifax can look forward to 30 kilometres of additional or refurbished pathways through $25-million in government funding.

Three levels of government announced the money for active transportation systems in Atlantic Canada’s largest city today before a large crowd of cyclists and walkers.

The joint funding will create a system dubbed the Halifax Regional All Ages and Abilities Bikeway Network. Mayor Mike Savage says the green initiative is part of a plan to shift 30 per cent of residents out of cars and towards walking, cycling and public transit by 2031.

Kelsey Lane, a spokeswoman for the Ecology Action Centre, praises the funding and predicts it will improve both public safety and environmental sustainability.

Ottawa will contribute $12.5 million, while the province is providing $8.25 million and the city is adding $4.25 million.