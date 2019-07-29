Canada
Halifax to create or refurbish 30 kilometres of bike and pedestrian pathways

More bike lanes are coming to Halifax

Cyclists and pedestrians in Halifax can look forward to 30 kilometres of additional or refurbished pathways through $25-million in government funding.

Three levels of government announced the money for active transportation systems in Atlantic Canada’s largest city today before a large crowd of cyclists and walkers.

The joint funding will create a system dubbed the Halifax Regional All Ages and Abilities Bikeway Network. Mayor Mike Savage says the green initiative is part of a plan to shift 30 per cent of residents out of cars and towards walking, cycling and public transit by 2031.

Kelsey Lane, a spokeswoman for the Ecology Action Centre, praises the funding and predicts it will improve both public safety and environmental sustainability.

Ottawa will contribute $12.5 million, while the province is providing $8.25 million and the city is adding $4.25 million.

