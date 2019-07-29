Calgarians have until end of Monday to give opinions on proposed arena deal

Residents hoping to weigh in on the proposed new arena deal for Calgary have until the end of Monday to submit their thoughts.

As part of consideration of the new $550-million deal struck by the city and Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) — which owns the Calgary Flames — the city opened a week-long public feedback window.

The deadline to submit opinions on the deal was set for Friday at noon and councillors were set to discuss and vote on the proposal on Monday.

When that vote was pushed to Tuesday, the public feedback window was also extended until Monday.

UPDATE: Written submissions received by City Clerk’s Office re: Event Centre will continue to be provided to Council members until end of business, Monday, July 29. Email PublicSubmissions@calgary.ca or visit https://t.co/bZukwfzWBv #yyccc — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) July 26, 2019

The event centre proposal would see the city and CSEC split the cost of construction 50-50.

It would also involve tearing down the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome, of which the city will pay for the majority, and the new building would be constructed on land nearby that’s currently owned by the Calgary Stampede.

The site the Saddledome sits on would be turned into a parking lot, according to the plans.

Residents can submit their written opinions online, by fax or drop them off at city hall.