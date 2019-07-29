Sports
July 29, 2019 8:29 am

Calgarians have until end of Monday to give opinions on proposed arena deal

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas joins Global News Calgary to discuss city council's upcoming vote on a $550-million event centre proposal.

Residents hoping to weigh in on the proposed new arena deal for Calgary have until the end of Monday to submit their thoughts.

As part of consideration of the new $550-million deal struck by the city and Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) — which owns the Calgary Flames — the city opened a week-long public feedback window.

The deadline to submit opinions on the deal was set for Friday at noon and councillors were set to discuss and vote on the proposal on Monday.

When that vote was pushed to Tuesday, the public feedback window was also extended until Monday.

The event centre proposal would see the city and CSEC split the cost of construction 50-50.

It would also involve tearing down the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome, of which the city will pay for the majority, and the new building would be constructed on land nearby that’s currently owned by the Calgary Stampede.

The site the Saddledome sits on would be turned into a parking lot, according to the plans.

A rendering of the Calgary skyline without the Saddledome.

Cody Coates/Global News

Residents can submit their written opinions online, by fax or drop them off at city hall.

