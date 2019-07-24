By the numbers: How does Calgary’s proposed new arena stack up against other NHL rinks

Many sports fans and Calgarians alike are hopeful that Calgary, once again, is one step closer to seeing a new
NHL arena in the downtown core.
A new,
tentative agreement struck between the City of Calgary and Calgary Flames ownership was opened up for public review on Monday and expected to be voted on by city council on Monday, July 29.
The plan for the $550-million event centre, which will host not only NHL games but other sports and entertainment events, will see taxpayers forking over a great deal of the funds going into the building.
So how does the proposed Calgary arena plan compare to other NHL arenas built in recent years?
The
Calgary Flames may be playing in a brand new arena in the years to come, after the City of Calgary and the Flames ownership — the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation — reached a tentative 50/50 deal to build a new event centre in the city’s downtown.
The proposal is the latest in a series of options that have been presented in recent years to replace the ageing and ailing Saddledome.
Proposed groundbreaking: 2021 Proposed opening date: TBA Capacity for hockey games: Roughly 19,000 Cost: Estimated at $550 million
The Little Caesars Arena opened in 2017 at a price tag that was nearly double what was originally budgeted for the facility.
In a reanalysis of the cost, the
City of Detroit explained in a modified plan that the cost had been increased from $450 million to $862 million. Ground was broken: September 2014 Arena opened: September 2017 Capacity for hockey games: 19,515 Cost: $826 million US ($1.1 billion CAD at current exchange rate)
Detroit Red Wings play against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Detroit.
The Associated Press
Fans enter Little Caesars Arena, thenew home to the Detroit Red Wings, prior to an NHL preseason hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Detroit.
The Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings play against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Detroit.
The Associated Press
Hockey fans enter Little Caesars Arena prior to the preseason NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Detroit.
The Associated Press Rogers Place – home of the Edmonton Oilers
The doors of the second-newest NHL arena opened in September 2016 and just a little more than a week later, the arena
welcomed about 20,000 people for its first concert.
The first regular season Oilers game, a Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames, was held that October.
Ground was broken: March 2014 Arena opened: September 2016 Capacity for hockey games: 18,641 Cost: $613.7 million ($475 million US at current exchange rate)
Rogers Place Arena, the new home of the Edmonton Oilers, is shown in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday September 7, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A shot of the ice surface at Rogers Place.
Credit: Jeff Nash / Edmonton Oilers
Behind the net at Rogers Place.
Credit: Jeff Nash / Edmonton Oilers
Centre ice is painted at Rogers Place.
Credit: Jeff Nash / Edmonton Oilers
A closer shot of the red line in Rogers Place.
Credit: Jeff Nash / Edmonton Oilers
The lines being painted at Rogers Place.
Credit: Jeff Nash / Edmonton Oilers T-Mobile Arena – home of the Las Vegas Golden Knights
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas opened its doors in 2016 and soon became home to the NHL’s newest team — the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Not long after the 31st NHL franchise team took to the ice for the first time, the new arena hosted hundreds of fans for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals in May 2018.
Ground was broken: May 1, 2014 Arena opened: April 6, 2016 Capacity for hockey games: 17,500 Cost: $375 million US ($492 million CAD at current exchange rate)
In this Monday, March 28, 2016, photo, workers finish construction inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher
In this March 3, 2016, photo, work continues on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MGM officials think they will hit the jackpot with a new $375 million arena that sits in the middle of the glittering Las Vegas Strip.
AP Photo/John Locher
In this March 28, 2016, photo, workers finish construction outside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The latest multi-million dollar development on the Las Vegas Strip features a leafy outdoor pedestrian area, 20,000 seat arena and small theater. The arena is scheduled to open April 6.
AP Photo/John Locher
In this June 17, 2016 photo, an advertisement plays on a screen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A National Hockey League plan to expand to Las Vegas is being cheered by fans and backers of a years-long effort to get a pro sports franchise in Sin City, but hockey will have to elbow into a crowded entertainment lineup featuring casino games, celebrity shows, Cirque du Soleil productions and pulsing nightclubs Äì not to mention boxing matches, UFC fights and events like the National Finals Rodeo.
AP Photo/John Locher
In this Monday, March 28, 2016, photo, workers wipe down seats as construction on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas nears completion. MGM officials think they will hit the jackpot with a new $375 million arena that sits in the middle of the glittering Las Vegas Strip.
AP Photo/John Locher
In this March 28, 2016 photo, workers finish construction on the scoreboard inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The latest multi-million dollar development on the Las Vegas Strip features a leafy outdoor pedestrian area, 20,000 seat arena and small theater. The arena is scheduled to open April 6.
AP Photo/John Locher Barclays Center – home of the New York Islanders
The Islanders moved into Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2015, three years after the facility opened its doors in 2012.
Less than one season in, the team was already looking for ways to cut ties with the arena, according to a report by the
New York Post. Ground was broken: March 11, 2010 Arena opened: 2012 (New York Islanders moved in in 2015) Capacity for hockey games: 15,795 Cost: $1 billion US ($1.3 billion CAD at current exchange rate)
The New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks stand for the national anthem prior to their NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in New York.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
The New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders skate during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013, in New York. The Devils won 3-0 during the first ever hockey game at Barclays Center.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
People walk by the Barclays Center, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Islanders hockey team, who formerly played at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., will now call Brooklyn home when they open the 2015-2016 season on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks stand for the national anthem prior to their NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in New York.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
File-This Sept. 21, 2012, file photo shows New York City police officers patrolling outside the Barclays Center, Brooklyn’s new area and home of the Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball team, in New York. Calling it a ‘season of learning a lot,’ Brett Yormark said he is pleased with the New York Islanders’ first year in Brooklyn. “We had to make some adjustments,” said Yormark, the Chief Operation Officer for Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, which oversees business operations and marketing for the Barclays Center, the Islanders and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. “I live by the mantra you have to show progress, week to week, month to month, and I think we’ve done that in all areas of the business.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ground was broken: August 2008 Arena opened: fall 2010 Capacity for hockey games: 18,387 Cost: $321 million US ($421.7 million at current exchange rate)
FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2010, file photo, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers prepare to face off in the season-opening hockey game at the new home of the Penguins, the Consol Energy Center, in Pittsburgh. With its TV contracts with NBC and Versus expiring after this season, the NHL enters negotiations bolstered by improved ratings. The league now hopes to increase its exposure.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Famer and co-owner Mario Lemieux pours a vial of water from the ice at the Penguins’ former home onto center ice during opening ceremonies of the Consol Energy Center before the first regular-season NHL hockey game at the arena, between the Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
In this photo made with a fisheye lens, Pittsburgh Penguins fans watch their NHL Hockey team practice for the first time on the ice at the new Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
A banner with the name of the new arena where the Pittsburgh Penguins will play, hangs over the construction site after the naming rights were announced at a news conference in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 15, 2008. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a 21-year deal for naming rights to the new arena where the Penguins will play. The name of the new arena will be the Consol Energy Center.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, third from left, talks with a reporter, as teammate Matt Niskanen, right, clears out his locker at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 9, 2013. The Penguins were swept in four games during the Eastern Conference Finals NHL hockey series by the Boston Bruins.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Fans gather outside Consol Energy Center before a first-round NHL playoff hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2016.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The crowd waves towels and cheers as lasers and spotlights swirl over the ice at Consol Energy Center before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The Pittsburgh Penguins skate during an NHL hockey practice at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 29, 2016. The Penguins are preparing for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, May 30, in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Ground was broken: Oct. 3, 2005 Arena opened: Oct. 25, 2007 Capacity for hockey games: 16,514 Cost: $377 million US ($495 million CAD at current exchange rate)
New Jersey Devils fans watch the face-off to start the game on opening night against the Ottawa Senators during NHL hockey Saturday night, Oct. 27, 2007, at the new Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
New Jersey Devils fans enter the atrium of the new arena for the first time on opening night against the Ottawa Senators during NHL hockey actionnam Saturday night, Oct. 27, 2007 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
Work continues on the streets around the new Prudential Center arena in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2007. The new home of the NHL New Jersey Devils is scheduled to open Oct. 25, 2007, with a concert by New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi.
AP Photo/Mike Derer
A worker attaches seats at the new Prudential Center arena in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2007. The new home of the NHL New Jersey Devils is scheduled to open on Oct. 25, 2007, with a concert by the rock band Bon Jovi.
AP Photo/Mike Derer
Construction work continues on the interior of the new Prudential Center under construction in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, May 30, 2007. The $377 million arena will be the home of the NHL New Jersey Devils hockey team in the fall as well as concerts and college basketball.
AP Photo/Mike Derer
New Jersey Devils owner Jeff Vanderbeek poses inside the new Prudential Center under construction in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, May 30, 2007. The $377 million arena will be the home of the NHL New Jersey Devils in the fall as well as concerts and college basketball.
AP Photo/Mike Derer
The newly named Prudential Center, the future home of the NHL New Jersey Devils hockey team, in downtown Newark, N.J., displays a banner with the name for the first time Monday, Jan. 8, 2007. Prudential Financial Inc. announced Monday they will pay $105.3 million in a 20-year deal that will label the new hockey arena under construction in downtown Newark the Prudential Center.
AP Photo/Mike Derer Ground was broken: April 3, 2002 Arena opened: December 2003 Capacity for hockey games: 18,000 Cost: $225 million US ($295.6 million CAD at current exchange rate)
FILE – This April 12, 2010, file photo, shows an entrance to the Jobing.com Arena home of the Phoenix Coyotes NHL hockey playoff team in Glendale, Ariz. The city of Glendale has called for a special meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, to determine whether to end an arena lease agreement with the Coyotes, further clouding the team’s future in the desert. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE – In this April 12, 2011, file photo, the Jobing.com Arena, home of the NHL hockey Phoenix Coyotes, sits empty before a Stanley Cup playoff game in Glendale, Ariz. The city of Glendale has called for a special meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, to determine whether to end an arena lease agreement with the Coyotes, further clouding the team’s future in the desert.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
FILE – In tis Friday, Jan. 22, 2010, file photo, Jobing.com Arena, right, owned by the city of Glendale, Ariz., where the Phoenix Coyotes hockey team currently plays home games, and University of Phoenix Stadium, left, where the Arizona Cardinals football team plays are shown in Glendale. The head of Ice Edge Holdings, one of two ownership groups interested in purchasing the troubled Coyotes hockey franchise, which is currently owned by the National Hockey League, says the company has signed a memorandum of understanding on a new lease with the city of Glendale that could pave the way for a purchase of the Coyotes hockey team. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)
FILE – In this April 14, 2010, file photo, the Phoenix Coyotes fans create a “White Out” by wearing white clothing to the game and they cheer during the first period of a first-round NHL playoff hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Glendale, Ariz. The NHL is praising the lease agreement between Chicago investor Matthew Hulsizer and the city of Glendale, saying it will “finally lead to a transition of ownership of the Phoenix Coyotes.” The city announced Friday, OCt. 15, 2010, that it had reached an agreement in principle with Hulsizer on a new lease for the team to play in the Jobing.com Arena. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
The bottom line
By the numbers, Calgary’s arena would cost less than some recent builds and involves less public funding than in Edmonton and Detroit. But when it comes down to bang for the taxpayer’s buck, Edmonton may have won that battle, according to sports economist Moshe Lander.
Even though Calgary’s new deal carries a smaller price tag, the province kicked in about $25 million for Rogers Place, meaning all Albertans helped foot the bill.
Edmontonians forked over $279 million for their $614-million arena through an imposed tax.
“Community revitalization levies like they used up in Edmonton is basically code for saying, ‘Whatever new businesses sprout up around it, we’re going to extract money out of them and give it to the ownership group as a way of helping them pay for the arena,'” Lander said.
Edmonton also implemented a ticket tax; a surcharge on every ticket sold that will eventually cover 20 per cent of the building cost.
“If you’re going to use the new facility, then you should pay for the new facility,” Lander added. “If the city wants to recover its investment, charging people who use the new facility is the way to go. If you don’t want to use the new facility, you’ll never pay the tax.”
WATCH: Global Edmonton’s Vinesh Pratap takes a look at how Calgary’s tentative arena deal compares to an arena deal signed in Edmonton six years ago.
Lander also said losing Calgary’s current arena would mean losing a major part of the city’s look and personality.
“The Saddledome is one of those great buildings that matches the soul of the city. This city was built on rodeos and horses and Stampede and that Saddledome is a saddle dome; it’s exactly what reflects the city,” he said.
Lander said the new arena — a “glass and wooden structure” — takes some of the soul out of Calgary.
“While the new arena inside might have all the amenities and might be great, it doesn’t frame nicely. I think that for $275 million of taxpayer money, somebody in this city should have said, ‘Wait! You need to make that reflect our city and who we are as a city and what we value,’ and I think they missed the boat on that one,” he said.
“Rogers Place doesn’t look much better but there was never an ask that was done on it. It was merely just, ‘Get the deal done and stop that team from moving to Seattle.'”
– With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small, Cami Kepke and Caley Ramsay
