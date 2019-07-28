Surrey RCMP search for suspect who allegedly assaulted man with weapon

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with a weapon this weekend.

Police say they were called to the 8600 block of 140 Street on Saturday just before midnight for reports of an injured man.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP release picture of sexual assault suspect in hopes of identifying him

Officers found a 19-year-old Vancouver man at the scene and took him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a newer black BMW four-door sedan before police arrived, but a person of interest has since been identified, police said.

Police are now asking for anyone who either witnessed the altercation or has surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (Aired June 7) Charges considered for Surrey high school assault