Man sent to hospital after motorcycle hits concrete barrier on Hwy. 15
A man in his 40s was seriously injured after hitting a concrete barrier with his motorcycle on Highway 15 in Montreal, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Police said the man was riding southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to hit a low wall near the Salaberry Street exit shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
He was transported to hospital, but the SQ says his life is not at risk.
