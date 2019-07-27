Evacuation ordered, state of local emergency declared in Cypress County as wildfire moves in

Cypress County has declared a state of local emergency as a wildfire burned in the area on Saturday.

An Alberta emergency alert was issued for the county at 4:50 p.m.

Where it’s burning

The wildfire was burning in a northeast direction south of Highway 1 and the hamlet of Walsh, and west of the Graburn Road. It was burning about eight kilometres south of Highway 1 as well as between Range Road 12A and Graburn Road, and is south of Township Road 110 and north of Township Road 104.

Cypress County Emergency and Fire Services were on scene, according to the emergency alert.

Because of smoke and high winds, visibility was reduced.

Evacuation

Anyone forced to leave their homes is asked to report to the Cypress County Administration Office in the hamlet of Dunmore.