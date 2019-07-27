Alberta wildfire

More
Alberta wildfire
July 27, 2019 7:41 pm

Evacuation ordered, state of local emergency declared in Cypress County as wildfire moves in

By Online Journalist  Global News

Cypress County declared a state of local emergency due to a wildfire on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Suzanne Shane-Taylor
A A

Cypress County has declared a state of local emergency as a wildfire burned in the area on Saturday.

An Alberta emergency alert was issued for the county at 4:50 p.m.

Where it’s burning


Story continues below

The wildfire was burning in a northeast direction south of Highway 1 and the hamlet of Walsh, and west of the Graburn Road. It was burning about eight kilometres south of Highway 1 as well as between Range Road 12A and Graburn Road, and is south of Township Road 110 and north of Township Road 104.

Cypress County Emergency and Fire Services were on scene, according to the emergency alert.

Because of smoke and high winds, visibility was reduced.

Evacuation

Anyone forced to leave their homes is asked to report to the Cypress County Administration Office in the hamlet of Dunmore.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Alberta Wildfires
alberta fire
Alberta wildfire
Alberta Wildfire Status
Alberta Wildfire Update
Alberta Wildfires
Cypress County
Cypress County wildfire
Walsh
Walsh fire
Wildfires
Wildfires 2019
Wildfires in Alberta
Wildfires map

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.