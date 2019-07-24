Alberta wildfire

More
Canada
July 24, 2019 9:04 pm

Wildfire alert issued for Cypress County, Alta., as 2 fires burn

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Smoke is seen in the sky near CFB Suffield as wildfires burn in Cypress County on Wednesday, July 24.

Adam MacVicar/Global News
A A

A wildfire alert was issued for Cypress County, Alta., on Wednesday evening due to a wildfire burning near Suffield.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, the fire is burning three to four kilometres north of Highway 1 and about four kilometres west of Highway 884.

READ MORE: This Alberta wildfire season has seen most hectares burned since 1981

Fire and emergency services officials from Cypress County and surrounding communities were fighting the blaze as of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

“As a result of smoke and high wind velocities, visibility in this area is reduced,” the emergency alert read.

Smoke is seen in the sky near CFB Suffield as wildfires burn in Cypress County on Wednesday, July 24.

Adam MacVicar/Global News

A second wildfire was also reportedly burning south of Highway 1 near the hamlet of Walsh.

That blaze was burning along the east side of Graburn Road and as of 6:34 p.m., was tracking toward the Cypress County and Saskatchewan border.

The emergency alert advised drivers to avoid both areas as crews worked to fight the fires.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta wildfire
Alberta Wildfires
Cypress County
Cypress County wildfire alert
Cypress County wildfire emergency alert
Cypress County wildfires
Suffield wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.