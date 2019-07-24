Wildfire alert issued for Cypress County, Alta., as 2 fires burn

A wildfire alert was issued for Cypress County, Alta., on Wednesday evening due to a wildfire burning near Suffield.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, the fire is burning three to four kilometres north of Highway 1 and about four kilometres west of Highway 884.

Fire and emergency services officials from Cypress County and surrounding communities were fighting the blaze as of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

“As a result of smoke and high wind velocities, visibility in this area is reduced,” the emergency alert read.

A second wildfire was also reportedly burning south of Highway 1 near the hamlet of Walsh.

That blaze was burning along the east side of Graburn Road and as of 6:34 p.m., was tracking toward the Cypress County and Saskatchewan border.

The emergency alert advised drivers to avoid both areas as crews worked to fight the fires.