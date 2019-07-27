Fitness Park
July 27, 2019 7:01 pm

Whyte Ridge Community Centre opens new accessible fitness park

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Officals cut the ribbon of the new fitness park at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre.

Connor Chan / Global News
A new way for people with accessibility issues to get active in Winnipeg has opened at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre.

The new Whyte Ridge Accessible Fitness Park was officially opened on Saturday.

“We have all ages and we want folks of all ages to enjoy this,” said Coun. Janice Lukes.

The park was first discussed in 2015, received funding last year and was built in just a few weeks.

All the exercises are performed primarily with your own body weight. The park has been built specifically for people with accessibility issues.

A chart of different exercises at the fitness park.

Connor Chan/ Global News

“I think one of the best features is that it’s accessible for anyone in a wheelchair. It’s completely accessible and designed for being in a wheelchair,” said Lukes.

Lukes hopes having quick and easy access to the new space will encourage people to give it a try.

“If people are walking by and if they’re waiting for their kids, they can come do a little workout for 10 to 15 minutes, maybe fall in love with it and come more often,” Lukes said.

The cost to open the park was $50,000 while another $15,000 was donated to make the community centre accessible.

