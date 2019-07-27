Charge approved against VPD member in 2018 collision with cyclist

A member of the Vancouver Police Department has been charged in connection with a collision involving a cyclist nearly a year ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Friday that it has approved a charge of driving without due care and attention against Special Const. Michael Mazziotti in the July 29, 2018 incident.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Burrard Street and Pacific Boulevard.

Prosecutors say Mazziotti was on duty at the time of the collision and was driving a police community safety vehicle.

Vancouver police noted on Saturday that Mazziotti is not a sworn police officer but, rather, a “special municipal constable who is employed as a community safety officer.”

The Independent Investigations Office was called in due to the cyclist’s serious injuries, and it submitted its report in April recommending the charge.

The charge was sworn on Thursday against Mazziotti, who is due to make his first court appearance in Vancouver on Aug. 8.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said it will not comment further as the matter is before the courts.

The Vancouver Police Department also declined further comment.

