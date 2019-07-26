Crime
July 26, 2019 10:13 pm

Toronto police release composite sketch of man in alleged choking incident

By Web Writer  Global News
Toronto police released a composite sketch of a suspect involved in a assault Monday night.

Toronto police released a composite sketch of a suspect involved in a assault Monday night.

Toronto Police / Handout
A A

Police have released a composite sketch of a man who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area on Monday night when a man attempted to choke her.

READ MORE: Vaughan woman, 24, allegedly defrauds 60-year-old woman through online relationship: police

The woman bit his had and screamed, which drew people out of their homes. The suspect then fled on foot, officials said.

Police described the man as a 19- to 21-year-old white male with a slim to medium built, dark blond hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a navy blue or black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or call crime stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

WATCH: (July 12, 2019) Toronto police investigating violent sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bathurst
Choking assault
composite sketch
Crime
Man Assaults Woman
Steeles
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Serivce
TPS
Woman Choked

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.