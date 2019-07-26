Toronto police release composite sketch of man in alleged choking incident

Police have released a composite sketch of a man who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area on Monday night when a man attempted to choke her.

The woman bit his had and screamed, which drew people out of their homes. The suspect then fled on foot, officials said.

Police described the man as a 19- to 21-year-old white male with a slim to medium built, dark blond hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a navy blue or black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or call crime stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

