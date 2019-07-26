Toronto police release composite sketch of man in alleged choking incident
Police have released a composite sketch of a man who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.
Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area on Monday night when a man attempted to choke her.
READ MORE: Vaughan woman, 24, allegedly defrauds 60-year-old woman through online relationship: police
The woman bit his had and screamed, which drew people out of their homes. The suspect then fled on foot, officials said.
Police described the man as a 19- to 21-year-old white male with a slim to medium built, dark blond hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a navy blue or black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or call crime stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
WATCH: (July 12, 2019) Toronto police investigating violent sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.