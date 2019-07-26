City’s medical officer of health issues heat warning for Hamilton

The City of Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a heat warning for this weekend.

Starting Saturday, a hot, humid air mass is expected to remain in the area for the entire weekend, with daytime maximum temperatures of 31 degrees expected.

There will be little relief from the heat overnight, with lows of 20 degrees expected.

Sunday may bring some showers or thunderstorms to provide some cooler temperatures, but the heat may stick around until Monday.

The city says it will open up “cool places” during the heat event and that “locations can be identified by a ‘Cool Down Here’ sign at the entrance.”

Leisure swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will also be free of charge, in addition to spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton.

The Salvation Army will also launch a mobile water truck.

“Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting,” the city’s medical officer said in a statement, and anyone who experiences those symptoms is urged to seek help immediately and call 911 if needed.

Other suggestions include:

Drinking plenty of water, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

Limiting physical activities and visit cool air-conditioned places such as malls, recreation centres, and other city-run facilities.

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, and a hat or umbrella.

Using sunscreen,

Closing blinds or curtains, and opening windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

Never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Checking on your neighbours and family.

Heat warnings remain in effect until they are cancelled by the city or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning.