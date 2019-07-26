One of two special advisers on LGBTQ2 issues in Hamilton steps down

A special adviser on LGBTQ2 issues in Hamilton has decided to step away from the role.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger released a statement on Friday morning saying that Cole Gately has chosen to step down in order to focus on implementing the city’s Trans Protocol by educating city staff on transgender and non-gender-conforming identities.

Eisenberger appointed Gately and Deirdre Pike as special advisers on LGBTQ2 concerns following violence at Hamilton’s Pride event in June.

“I’m very, very appreciative of the work that he’s done to date,” said Eisenberger in an interview with Global News. “I’ve gained a better understanding of the needs in the trans community and he certainly was instrumental in helping pull some folks together to have an initial meeting of listening and learning.”

He said Pike will continue to fill the special adviser role, but there will not be a replacement for Gately, who will continue to train city staff on the protocol.

The protocol was developed by the city following an Ontario Human Rights tribunal settlement in response to a trans woman who was denied access to the women’s washroom at an HSR terminal in 2014.

So far, Eisenberger said 1000 city employees, including senior management, have been trained on the protocol.

He said the city will continue to make an effort to speak with members of the LGBTQ2 community.

“We have a collective responsibility to all come together and continue to work on these issues,” said Eisenberger. “Like any other issue, it’s not totally the purview of the city of Hamilton. There are many, many other players and individuals in our community that need to be educated, and be sensitive to the needs of all of these communities that are being set upon. So it’s a broader community effort and we’re going to continue to look for that broader community dialogue.”

Gately was not available to speak with Global News on Friday following the announcement, but on Twitter, he thanked the mayor for the opportunity and said: “I’m stepping down to focus on what I do best: advocacy, education & community-[building]. My priority is always QT+ wellbeing & I will continue my advocacy ongoing.”

Pike also posted on Twitter, saying that she will continue to fulfill the role of special adviser to Eisenberger on LGBTQ2 issues.

