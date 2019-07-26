Construction of fenced-in dog park underway at Peter Misersky Park

Those who frequent Peter Misersky Park in Guelph’s east end will notice construction fences blocking off the former softball field next to the children’s playground.

The city is in the process of building its first fenced-in dog park, which is scheduled to open by the end of August.

It’s one of two fenced-in dog parks to open this year. The other is planned for Bristol Street Park, while a third location at Lee Street Park is scheduled to open next year.

City staff has also updated its leash-free policy that came into effect on July 1.

Along with eight open off-leash areas, the city has designated 41 sports fields for dogs to run around as long as the field is unoccupied.

Another 55 sports fields have been identified where dogs are prohibited.

When it comes to sports fields, the city said dogs must be leashed immediately when someone enters the sports field to use it, regardless of who was there first or their purpose for playing.

Those supervising dogs in all designated leash-free areas, including fenced-in parks, must be at least 18 years old.

Children under the age of six are not allowed in fenced-in parks and users under the age of 18 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

Dog owners are reminded that their pet must be kept on a leash while using parks, trails and open spaces unless posted otherwise.

The list of sports fields where dogs can and cannot run free, along with the updated leash-free policy, is on the city’s website.

