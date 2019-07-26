Crime
July 26, 2019 1:24 pm

Matthew Raymond makes another court appearance in Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Friday, July 26, 2019. Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray
A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August was back in a Fredericton courtroom Friday.

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Friday’s appearance was to deal with pre-trial issues, but there is a ban on the publication of the details of what happened and what was said.

 

Raymond arrived at the courthouse wearing the same orange, jail-issued clothing he has worn at each court appearance.

He is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench, starting Sept. 30.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

