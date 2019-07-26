Man airlifted to hospital after alleged stabbing in Welland

A 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital on Thursday night after he was stabbed at home in Welland, Niagara police say.

Officers say the “male was discovered with apparent stab wounds” when they arrived at a home in the area of Regent Street and King Street around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Niagara police investigating death of Toronto man in motorcycle crash near Welland

The man was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted out to another hospital for treatment, where he was last reported in stable condition.

Niagara police say they have charged a 53-year-old female with aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing.

In a release, investigators say names are not being released “in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim.”