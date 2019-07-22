Niagara police investigating death of Toronto man in motorcycle crash near Welland

Niagara police say they are investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist from Toronto was killed just east of Welland on Saturday morning.

Traffic investigators believe the 50-year-old man was killed when his Honda bike went out of control just after 10:30 a.m. eastbound on Netherby Road near McKenney Road.

READ MORE: Arrest made in St. Catharines vehicle arson case: Niagara police

Police say the rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.

WATCH: Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes