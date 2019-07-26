Smouldering smoke scorches Grant Avenue suite

A cigarette butt dumped in a planter caused a balcony fire at a Grant Avenue apartment block, said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The blaze, which happened just after 2 a.m. Friday, was deemed accidental, due to a plant pot used as an ashtray.

READ MORE: Burnt bacon puts Brandon bumblers behind bars

No one was injured, and WFPS said the building didn’t need to be evacuated.

The fire, on the building’s fifth floor, was extinguished before it spread any further.

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to to use an ashtray or a deep metal container to put out any smoking materials, as potting soil can cause a butt to smoulder for several hours and eventually spread.

WATCH: Fire prevention tips after a string of early morning blazes