Regina Pats add forward Hayden Delorme in trade with Portland Winterhawks

The Regina Pats made a trade on Thursday, acquiring forward Haydn Delorme, 19, from the Portland Winterhawks.

Delorme, who the Pats gave up a conditional WHL Bandon Draft pick for, had one goal and three assists in 31 games last season, his first year in the league.

The 5′ 11″, 181 pounder spent the previous season with the Coquitlam Express in the BCHL where he had six goals and 14 points in 53 games.

A native of Port Moody, B.C., Delorme was first drafted by the Vancouver Giants in 2015.