Kitchener RCMP seize $10M in drugs, charge 11 people including 2 Sunwing employees

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Kitchener say 11 people have been charged and $10 million in drugs have been seized after a week-long undercover operation.

The Mounties held a news conference at their detachment in Kitchener on Friday morning to announce details of Project O’Woodcraft.

Police said investigators “directly infiltrated several high-level drug trafficking groups” that have allegedly supplied fentanyl and other illicit drugs to the GTA and southwestern Ontario.

The investigation also allegedly uncovered members of a cocaine importation ring working out of Toronto Pearson Airport.

Among the 11 charged are two Sunwing Airlines employees working at the airport.

“These employees are charged with attempting to import cocaine and trafficking cocaine,” RCMP said in a news release.

The Mounties thanked Sunwing Airlines for their assistance during this investigation.

Police said 10 kilograms of fentanyl were seized, along with 1.3 kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of meth and 30 kilograms of marijuana.

Smaller amounts of carfentanil and cocaine were also seized. Officers also seized $400,000 in cash and three vehicles.

More to come.