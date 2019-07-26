Police identify two killed in Tuesday’s St. Isidore fire

The Ontario Provincial Police has released the names of the two people killed in a residential fire on Country Rd. 9 near St. Isidore on Tuesday.

According to the OPP, the victims have been identified as Jeffrey Laughren, 36, from St-Isidore and David Joseph Grant, 44, from Clarence-Rockland.

On July 23 police say they received a call for service at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Officers from the Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP responded to the residential fire in The Nation Municipality, Ont.

Volunteer firefighters from The Nation Municipality fire department attended the scene to extinguish the fire. Two bodies were recovered inside the residence. The first right away and the second after the blaze was extinguished.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by around 5 a.m. and the flames were fully extinguished by about 10 a.m., leaving the house a total loss, fire Chief Tobias Hovey estimated on Tuesday.

He said approximately 40 firefighters from three of five local stations helped to battle the fire.

The OPP say they have concluded their investigation and have determined there was no criminal wrong-doing involved in the blaze.

With files from Beatrice Britneff.