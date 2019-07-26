ASIRT investigating police shooting near Rocky Mountain House

A man was shot by police in central Alberta Thursday evening after officers responded to what appears to be false reports that he planned to kill someone.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man demanding police come to a rural residence.

RCMP said they were told there had been an assault at the residence by the man and he intended to kill the person he assaulted.

The first RCMP member to arrive was confronted by the man, and police said that led to the Mountie firing his gun, injuring the man.

READ MORE: Liberal-dominated committee report on rural crime ‘an insult to all Canadians’: Tory MPs

The 50-year-old was taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries, police said. As of late Thursday night he remained in police custody in the hospital.

None of the responding members were injured, RCMP said.

The investigation continues into what happened prior to the 911 call, but RCMP said preliminary information indicates that there was no assault victim.

Highway 11a was closed to traffic in both directions, one kilometre west of Rocky Mountain House, while the investigation was underway.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP acted reasonably in 2017 shooting death: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding how police handled the incident.

The RCMP said it remains the lead investigator on the events leading up to the shooting, and ASIRT is reviewing the police actions.

Rocky Mountain House is about 70 kilometres west of Red Deer in central Alberta.