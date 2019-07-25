First Nation planning hydro-electric facility on Saskatchewan river

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to provide technical consulting services for the development of a hydro-electric power generating facility on a First Nation in Saskatchewan.

James Smith Cree Nation, Tesla Energy Institute and AECOM Canada Ltd. signed the MOU on Thursday.

The proposed project is for a 200-250 megawatt facility on reserve land located east of the “Forks” where the North and South Saskatchewan rivers merge.

James Smith Cree Nation chose to partner with AECOM and Tesla Energy to help bring the project to fruition, which aims to create employment and opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

“Our collaboration in good faith is focused on paving the way to achieve sustainable economic and business development, full-time long term employment of our members and capacity building projects for James Smith Cree Nation and its members,” Chief Wally Burns said in a press release.

“This opportunity is a long-time dream and intention of James Smith Cree Nation, to build and operate hydropower plant on Indigenous land is of the utmost importance for all treaty people, we are extending open invitation to all businesses and provincial and federal government to be part of this venture for the benefits of all.”

James Smith Cree Nation is roughly 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

