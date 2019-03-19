MRI coming to Market Mall in Saskatoon

A collaborative project is in the works to bring an MRI to Market Mall.

The James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) start-up company, JSCN Medical Clinic LP, is setting up a new MRI and CT facility in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Community health care launched for Saskatoon seniors at Market Mall

A partnership signed in October 2018 between JSCN and the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) College of Medicine aims to open doors for research projects using the MRI and educational opportunities for Indigenous youth.

“This opens a door for greater participation in research projects and educational opportunities for our people,” James Smith Chief Wally Burns said in a press release.

“For us, this represents a step forward after the solid foundation was built, a relationship with the University of Saskatchewan and recent MOU signed all in order to support the well-being of all people in Saskatchewan and Canada.”

READ MORE: Climate monitoring stations on Sask. First Nation to help form adaption plan

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the proposed facility would increase access to an MRI 3 Tesla (MRI 3T) and other radiology services for U of S researchers.

Siemens Healthineers, JSCN, and JSCN Medical Clinic LP signed a master research agreement this month to collaborate on the project.

“(We are) proud to be ahead of the curve on this extraordinary opportunity to be part of an international research and education community,” Dragan Racic, vice-president of operations at JSCN Medical Clinic LP, said in a press release.

“By working and sharing our resources with international research and education institutions and global companies, in this case, Siemens Healthineers, and the opportunity to develop projects related to AI, machine learning, blockchain technology is of extraordinary importance for all parties involved.”

WATCH BELOW: Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford marks new beginning for psychiatric care

JSCN is roughly 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. It is comprised of three separate Cree communities: James Smith, Peter Chapman, and Chakastapaysin.