Tourists asked to plan ahead due to summer congestion in the mountains

Visitors planning a trip to Lake Louise are being asked to leave their vehicles behind in order to curb congestion.

Angela Anderson with Banff and Lake Louise Tourism said there are ways to access the breathtaking mountain community without driving your own vehicle.

“You can get right from downtown Banff to the lake shore in Lake Louise by taking Roam Transit,” Anderson said.

Roam Transit unveiled its new passenger bus with routes between Banff and Lake Louise in May. An additional option to Johnston Canyon was rolled out in June.

People in Calgary can also get to Banff thanks to the On-It Transit service. Buses run a direct route from Calgary to Banff for $10 each way.