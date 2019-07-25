Consumer
July 25, 2019 6:47 pm
Updated: July 25, 2019 6:52 pm

Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon unveils new food court

By Reporter  Global News

Midtown Plaza is celebrating the opening of its food court replacement.

Nicole Stillger / Global News
A A

After almost eight months of construction, Midtown Plaza is celebrating the opening of its food court replacement.

Midtown Common, now located on the second floor of the downtown Saskatoon mall, is made up of 16 vendors – some old, some new.

READ MORE: 4 Safeway locations in Saskatchewan converting to FreshCo stores

The 42, 000 square-foot food hall has a modern feel to it with tons of floor-to-ceiling windows plus a fireplace.

A view from the Midtown Common food court in Saskatoon.

Nicole Stillger / Global News

Mayor Charlie Clark and Saskatoon Southeast MLA Don Morgan were on hand and took part in a ceremonial ‘first bite’ on July 25.

“One of the most exciting food halls right across the country,” Clark said.

“This helps drive our economy, it helps give a sense of place to our city, it helps to keep the core of our city strong – which is really important because this is where our identity is, it’s our heart.”

Mountain Equipment Co-op will occupy the old food court space come spring 2020.

WATCH (July 25, 2019): Garden patch helping Saskatoon Food Bank

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charlie Clark
Downtown Saskatoon
Food and Beverage
food court
Food Hall
Mall
midtown common
Midtown Plaza
Saskatoon Mall
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.