Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon unveils new food court

After almost eight months of construction, Midtown Plaza is celebrating the opening of its food court replacement.

Midtown Common, now located on the second floor of the downtown Saskatoon mall, is made up of 16 vendors – some old, some new.

The 42, 000 square-foot food hall has a modern feel to it with tons of floor-to-ceiling windows plus a fireplace.

Mayor Charlie Clark and Saskatoon Southeast MLA Don Morgan were on hand and took part in a ceremonial ‘first bite’ on July 25.

“One of the most exciting food halls right across the country,” Clark said.

“This helps drive our economy, it helps give a sense of place to our city, it helps to keep the core of our city strong – which is really important because this is where our identity is, it’s our heart.”

Mountain Equipment Co-op will occupy the old food court space come spring 2020.

