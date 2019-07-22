Canada
July 22, 2019 4:55 pm
Updated: July 22, 2019 5:04 pm

Saskatoon restaurant makes list for ‘most scenic’ in Canada

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

One restaurant in Saskatchewan made OpenTable’s list of most scenic for diners in Canada.

Shift Restaurant / Facebook
Saskatoon’s Shift made this year’s list of 100 “most scenic” restaurants in Canada.

OpenTable, a San Francisco-based provider of online restaurant reservations, released the list on July 18.

Among them was Shift, which is in the Remai Modern and has a view of the South Saskatchewan River. Its menu celebrates Canadian culture while also highlighting familiar dishes of the Prairies, according to its website.

It was the lone Saskatchewan eatery to make the list. Ontario dominated with 42 honourees.

OpenTable’s list was compiled by using information from over 500,000 diner reviews for more than 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users.

Reviews were collected between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

For the complete list, visit OpenTable online.

