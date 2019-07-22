Saskatoon restaurant makes list for ‘most scenic’ in Canada

Saskatoon’s Shift made this year’s list of 100 “most scenic” restaurants in Canada.

OpenTable, a San Francisco-based provider of online restaurant reservations, released the list on July 18.

Among them was Shift, which is in the Remai Modern and has a view of the South Saskatchewan River. Its menu celebrates Canadian culture while also highlighting familiar dishes of the Prairies, according to its website.

It was the lone Saskatchewan eatery to make the list. Ontario dominated with 42 honourees.

OpenTable’s list was compiled by using information from over 500,000 diner reviews for more than 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users.

Reviews were collected between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

