‘It’s hard to let go’: Saskatoon Station Place closing in June

After 35 years, a staple in Saskatoon’s restaurant scene will be closing its doors next month.

Saskatoon Station Place, on the corner of Idylwyld Drive and 23rd Street, has been around since 1984.

READ MORE: Saskatoon one of Canada’s top 10 romantic dining destinations

“Here was nothing when we built this,” said co-owner Dave Arvanitis. “It was just an empty lot.”

Arvanitis is one of four brothers who own the restaurant. He said they’re ready to retire.

“We’re older, we put our time in,” said Arvanitis. “Everybody retires at 65 – I put in 15 years past due.”

It’s been an emotional goodbye for Arvanitis.

“It’s hard to let go,” he said, fighting tears. “It’s just like you have a baby – you don’t want to let it go.”

It’s been a long run for the 80-year-old and his brothers. They’ve been part of the hospitality industry for decades in Saskatoon – opening their first restaurant in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Women’s shelter in Saskatoon closes its doors

Former longtime employee Linda Hurnard started working for the Arvanitis brothers in 1971. She left in 2013, after 42 years.

“I loved it – it was a great experience,” Hurnard said. “Great clientele, a lot of wonderful friends you meet – they’re going to miss it.”

“This place was timeless and it’s never going to be around again.”

Station Place is known for its unique charm and design – built to look like a train station complete with two old dining cars.

A collection of antiques accent the ceiling and walls – some date back to the 1800s, according to Arvanitis.

“It’s a package – doesn’t matter which corner you’ll be sitting or looking – it’s just beautiful,” he said.

READ MORE: Neon museum considered in Saskatoon after sign saved from Chinese restaurant

The restaurant’s final day of operations will be June 27.

Owners said the space will be leased to the Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant chain.

As for Arvanitis, he said retirement will begin with a well-deserved vacation.

“July 1st, I go overseas.”