Parents jump into family pool to save 13-year-old daughter in Simcoe: OPP

Two parents had to jump into a family pool with some urgency after discovering their daughter was at the bottom of it, according to police in Norfolk.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened recently in Simcoe with the parents having to perform CPR on their young one before emergency crews arrived.

“The good news out of this story is that dad and jumped into action, pulled their 13-year-old daughter from the bottom of the pool and immediately commenced CPR,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in Twitter post on Thursday.

“She was transported to a local area hospital by Norfolk County paramedic services and I’m glad to say that she is going to make a full recovery.”

Sanchuk went on to advise swimmers to consider using a PFD or life-jacket.

“Make sure you always put your safety as a priority, wear a PFD or a life-jacket, have a buddy system and let somebody know when you’re going and when you plan on coming back.”

