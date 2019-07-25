Cyclist injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting and injuring a cyclist in the downtown core Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed around 2:30 they were on scene at the collision, which happened on the corner of Pender Street and Granville Street.

BC Emergency Health Services said they were called to the scene just after 1:40 p.m., and transported the cyclist to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the collision was a hit-and-run, and have closed down the area to traffic. The closure is expected to last for at least a few hours, police added.

#TrafficUpdate: Please avoid the area of Pender Street & Granville Street as our officers are investigating a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Please find an alternate route as we expect traffic to be affected in the area for the next few hours. #VPD #VanTraffic — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 25, 2019

Pictures posted to social media show several bystanders attending to the cyclist, who has not been identified.

They also show a heavily damaged bicycle lying on the road.

Cycling accident at Granville and Pender. Ambulance and police just arrived #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/m3rASQYyEc — Granville Street (@GranvilleStreet) July 25, 2019

Unlike several streets in downtown Vancouver, Pender Street does not have a separated bike lane in the area around Granville Street.

The street is, instead, considered a shared lane between cyclists and drivers.

A description of the hit-and-run vehicle has not yet been shared by police.

