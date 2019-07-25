B.C. murder suspects face ‘swampy,’ ‘challenging’ terrain in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Two Canadian teenagers suspected of murder face a “dense,” “swampy” and “challenging” environment in northern Manitoba where they were last spotted, according to the RCMP.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and his longtime friend Kam McLeod, 19, are on the run from police after being charged by RCMP with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck of Vancouver. The pair, both from Port Alberni, B.C., are also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese from North Carolina and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler.

RCMP confirmed Thursday the pair were last spotted twice in Gillam, Man., and a stolen truck was found, burned-out in a small clearing about 70 km north of the town. Police believe they are still in northern Manitoba, as there have been no stolen vehicle reports in the area.

However, the size and scope of the area are making the search difficult, said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“This is very challenging terrain,” said Courchaine. “This is a large area, there’s lots of dense bush, forest, swampy areas, so it is very challenging.”

Gillam, Man. is a small town between Thompson and Churchill, situated along the Nelson River. The area immediately around Gillam is filled with numerous lakes, rivers and forest, leading to thick underbrush and marshes.

While the average temperature in Gillam in July is 21 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the past few days the area saw temperatures soar to 30 C.

The area is also thick with insect life including mosquitoes and black flies, and black bears are common in the area.

Courchaine said the RCMP have deployed “many resources” to tackle the challenging environment, and that “police are trained for these types of situations.” She said that they are using the technology at their disposal, but did not specify what, exactly, that might be.

Armoured vehicles have been spotted around Gillam and on roadways.

Gillam Deputy Mayor John MacDonald says he has been living in the area for 24 years and knows “what it can be like out there.”

“It can get pretty trying to survive out there without good supplies,” he said, mentioning there was no word in town that the two teenagers stocked up while in Gillam. “None of us would want to be put in that situation.”

He says that the bugs out there, such as sandflies, black flies, horseflies and mosquitoes can “drive you insane — even in the best of times,” and that you can get “chewed up pretty good” quickly without repellent.

“One of the first things I would have packed is insect repellent,” he said. “You could hole up somewhere and cover yourself in mud to keep the bugs off you, but if you try to move somewhere, it is muskegs and swamp,” he said, mentioning the suspects will likely be wet. “When you start physically exerting yourself [to] the degree it takes to cross country anywhere out in that direction, I don’t know how long you could survive.”

He says that there aren’t a lot of trails or roads in the area where the burnt car was spotted. MacDonald thinks the “big thing” RCMP will be checking in their search are cabins that are off the beaten path, but they may be few and far between.

“There’s not a lot of shelter out there,” he said. “You could pick a direction and walk in and hope to bump into something.”

