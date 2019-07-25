Montreal teen missing after hiking with summer camp in Vermont

Vermont police say they are searching for a 15-year-old Montreal teen who was last seen on the Appalachian Trail near Cooper Lodge in Killington on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Shamuel Rabinowitz was hiking with a large group of friends who were all attending the same summer camp.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and a blue backpack.

Search crews have been working along hiking trails and corridors near the last point of contact.

Vermont State Police’s search and rescue team, Killington search and rescue, New England K-9 search and rescue, the Upper Valley wilderness response team, the U.S. Forest Service, the Green Mountain Club and the Vermont National Guard are all involved in the search.

Anyone with information about Rabinowitz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.