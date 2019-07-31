What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on the Civic Holiday 2019

Another summer long weekend is just days away.

If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan an activity in Ottawa on the holiday Monday, read on to find out what’s open and closed in the national capital on Aug. 5, 2019.

Known as Colonel By Day in Ottawa, it’s not a provincial statutory holiday so many retail stores will remain open.

Food and drink

A number of grocery stores in the downtown area will be open. Call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Select LCBO stores will be open on Aug. 5. Call a local store for its hours.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call a local store for its hours.

Shopping

Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d’Orléans: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, will be open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Most restaurants, boutiques, services and outdoor vendors in the ByWard Market will be open.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other

Banks will be closed.

The ByTowne Cinema, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex and Landmark movie theatres will be open.

City of Ottawa services (view the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed. They will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The provincial offences court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

There won’t be any curbside garbage, recycling or green bin pickup on the Civic Holiday Monday. Those services will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 6. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services will be closed. All branches will be closed on Sundays until Sept. 1.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed.

City of Ottawa art centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed, but the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at city hall will be open.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not be in operation.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit and parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on the Civic Holiday Monday.

Free parking will be available at city hall’s underground garage. Access the garage via the Elgin Street entrance; the entrance on Laurier Avenue will be closed.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Aug. 5. Check timetables at octranspo.com.

OC Transpo service centres: The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St. Laurent stations will be closed. The OC Transpo customer service and information line (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on the Civic Holiday Monday. Regularly scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Aug. 5 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon program line (613-842-3670) will be closed. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m to 12:30 a.m.

