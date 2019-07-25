Former Ontario Liberal health minister David Caplan has died

Global News has learned David Caplan, former Ontario health minister and candidate for the federal Liberal nomination in Don Valley North, has died at the age of 54.

At the time of his death, Caplan was running for the federal nomination in Kathleen Wynne’s riding. He also ran unsuccessfully as councilor for Toronto in Ward 16 – Don Valley East during the last municipal election for a council seat.

Caplan represented the provincial riding of Oriole and Don Valley East from 1997 to 2011.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted about Caplan’s death, saying: “I’m sad to learn that David Caplan passed away. Too young. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. I’m grateful to David for his years of service to our province and his community.”

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario minister of tourism, also offered her condolences.

“My sincere condolences to the family of former MPP and Ontario Cabinet Minister David Caplan. David and I served together for many years — when he left politics we on occasion would grab a coffee. He was a good public servant, a kind soul and he is gone much too soon,” MacLeod wrote in a tweet.

Michael Coteau, MPP for Don Valley East, also released a statement:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Caplan,” said Coteau. “I knew him as a hard-working, caring man who had deep ties to our community. He knew people by name, spent a long time at the door trying to solve people’s problems, and was always a hard worker for the community we served.”