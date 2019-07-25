Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Brantford, Ont.

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl who was last seen in Brantford, Ont., early Thursday.

The alert, which was broadcast just after 3 a.m. ET on Thursday at the request of Brantford police, said Heather McManus and a suspect, 37-year-old Shawn McManus, were last known to be leaving Brantford at around 12:18 a.m. Police called the situation a child abduction.

It is believed Heather and Shawn were travelling in a vehicle with two women. Police said the vehicle was found in Hamilton, but the pair sought under the Amber Alert are still outstanding.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/3uPT1jQaaA — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) July 25, 2019

Heather was described as having blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and a diaper.

Shawn was described as having red and brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 130 pounds and standing around five-foot-six.

If Heather or Shawn are spotted, residents were urged to contact 911 immediately.

