Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Brantford, Ont.
Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl who was last seen in Brantford, Ont., early Thursday.
The alert, which was broadcast just after 3 a.m. ET on Thursday at the request of Brantford police, said Heather McManus and a suspect, 37-year-old Shawn McManus, were last known to be leaving Brantford at around 12:18 a.m. Police called the situation a child abduction.
It is believed Heather and Shawn were travelling in a vehicle with two women. Police said the vehicle was found in Hamilton, but the pair sought under the Amber Alert are still outstanding.
Heather was described as having blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and a diaper.
Shawn was described as having red and brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 130 pounds and standing around five-foot-six.
If Heather or Shawn are spotted, residents were urged to contact 911 immediately.
More to come.
