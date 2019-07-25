More complaints on social media after Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Brantford girl

Complaints about the Amber Alert issued to cellphones across Ontario during the early hours on Thursday have started popping up on social media.

“Surviving on only a few hours of sleep thanks to heart attack inducing 3 a.m. Amber Alert wake up call. Is there a way to disable them?” wrote one user on Twitter.

The alert, which was broadcast just after 3 a.m. on Thursday at the request of Brantford police, said a two-year-old girl had been taken from her home by a 37-year-old suspect believed to be her father. The two were last known to be leaving Brantford at around 12:18 a.m, according to police who called the situation a child abduction.

At 4:15 a.m., an update on the Amber Alert Ontario Twitter page announced the alert was cancelled and the child was “located safe.” Brantford police told Global News the girl was found in Hamilton.

With the middle-of-the-night alert came complaints on social media. One person took to Twitter, criticizing the system as a whole: “The #AmberAlert system in Canada is ineffective. It needs a serious, thoughtful overhaul. There are lots of flaws in its implementation, and no one should be content with a flawed system being used to track down missing children.”

Another user wrote: “#AmberAlert is it really necessary to break through the Do Not Disturb setting at 3:30 a.m.?”

The user followed up by tweeting at a cellphone company, asking: “@SamsungMobile is there any way to disable #AmberAlert siren when the DND is on? I’m not finding the lost child in my bedroom and could really use the sleep. A text when I pickup [sic] the device would get me the alert when I’m more able to act on it.”

Sources have also told Global News that complaint calls came in to 911 about the overnight alert.

Earlier this week, a petition was launched asking that fines be implemented for people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts.

Dalia Monacelli, the petition’s creator, says she plans on sending the petition to Premier Doug Ford’s office and the Ontario attorney general, according to Change.org.

“People have to understand that when they dial 911, they are taking time and personnel away from actual emergencies and that these actions could COST LIVES!” Monacelli wrote on the petition.

“Please, take a moment to sign this petition and make sure these non-emergency callers get fined for their crime!”

An Amber Alert at the request of Peel Region earlier this year after police said a father had abducted his daughter ended with the young girl being found dead.

“I can’t even begin to describe how disappointing and upsetting it is to read the comments, emails and calls to our communications bureau complaining about receiving an Amber Alert late at night,” Peel police media relations officer Const. Akhil Mooken said in February after an Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar.

Many others have taken to social media to defend the Amber Alert system and criticize those who complain or call 911.

“An Amber Alert is an emergency, an emergency deserves an alert when a child’s life is on the line,” wrote one user on Twitter.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Nick Westoll.