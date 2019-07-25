Man, 36, dies in two-vehicle crash in central Alberta

A man has died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in central Alberta on Wednesday.

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 44, about two kilometres south of Riviere Qui Barre, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a car heading north on the highway collided with a semi-truck hauling lumber that was going south.

The 36-year-old man driving the car — its lone occupant — was declared dead at the scene, according to RCMP.

The 34-year-old man driving the semi-truck had minor injuries, police said.

Highway traffic was diverted until late in the evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.