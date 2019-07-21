1 woman dead, 4 others injured in crash near Three Hills

A 72-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Three Hills on Sunday, according to emergency services.

STARS was dispatched to Highway 21 in Kneehill County, about six kilometres south of Three Hills, after 11 a.m. They landed at around 11:30 a.m., but were not required for transport because the woman died at the scene.

Four people, including a child, were in stable condition with no serious injuries, according to EMS.

More to come…

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Three Hills, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 21, 2019