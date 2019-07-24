Global Saskatchewan news director Michael Fulmes announces retirement

A widely-known news leader is saying goodbye to the Global family, after 21 years of remarkable service.

Michael Fulmes, who is the current station manager and news director at Global Regina and Global Saskatoon, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“I’ve always believed in quality local production and that included news,” Fulmes said.

“My career has been very satisfying because the places I’ve managed to work and the people I have worked with have been just tremendous and it’s been local all the way.”

Fulmes graduated from Mont Royal University in broadcast/journalism and has worked in the industry for 41 years.

His journey with Global News began in Regina as the news director in the late 1990s. From there, he moved on to Halifax to lead the Maritimes in a similar role.

Fulmes continued his career in Edmonton where he assumed the role of managing editor before becoming the news director.

He returned to Global Regina as the station manager and news director in 2016.

Throughout it all, Fulmes has built a strong reputation for getting the most out of his employees and strengthening each newsroom of which he’s been a part.

“I’ve said this many times in every newsroom I’ve worked in, and that is to live by the golden rule — respect others as you would have them respect you,” Fulmes said.

“People are human beings and they need to be treated with respect and care like you would your friends and family.”

In return, Fulmes has been able to enjoy his career that much more while building strong relationships along the way.

“It’s been the people. I truly say this industry has some of the nicest, most intelligent and inspiring people I’ve ever met and many of them are lifelong friends and continue to be so to this day,” Fulmes said.

Despite the fond memories, Fulmes said he’s excited to move on to the next chapter of his life, whatever that may be.

“I’m not one to sit still so I’ve got lots to do yet and I’m not going to lay in bed all day and do nothing,” Fulmes laughed.

“As far as what I’m going to do, I’m going to enjoy it.”

His last day with Global News is Aug. 30.