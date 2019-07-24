Trio of teens arrested in connection with Saskatoon stabbing, police say

A 31-year-old man’s injuries from a stabbing are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were called to Royal University Hospital at roughly 4:50 a.m. CT on July 24.

The man said he was at a Sutherland neighbourhood park in the 1000-block of Egbert Avenue.

Following a confrontation between himself and a small group of teenagers, the man reported being stabbed by one of them before they ran away.

The man and suspects were known to each other, police said.

Officers arrested three people at two homes in the 100- and 1500-blocks of Rayner Avenue.

Two boys, aged 12 and 16, are facing charges of aggravated assault.

A 19-year-old man has since been released.