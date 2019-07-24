Franco Vaccarino stepping down as University of Guelph president

The University of Guelph has announced that Franco Vaccarino will be stepping down as president and vice-chancellor, effective Aug. 1, 2020.

Vaccarino was appointed as the university’s eighth president in 2014 and said the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“I believe the timing is right, both for me personally and for the university, to make this change,” he said in a statement.

“I have spent a great deal of time and energy working with the U of G community to build on the university’s long-standing history and strengths, balancing our position as a global powerhouse in agri-food and veterinary sciences with being a top comprehensive university.”

Vaccarino will continue to serve as a faculty member in the department of psychology following an administrative leave beginning in fall 2020.

The move comes after a January 2018 decision to reappoint Vaccarino as president until 2024.

The university pointed to his leadership in creating a strategic planning framework and touted fundraising and research achievements during his tenure.

“We plan to build on President Vaccarino’s many successes and continue promoting the important work being done at this world-class institution,” said Shauneen Bruder, chair of the university’s board of governors.

A formal search for a replacement will commence in the coming weeks.

