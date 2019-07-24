Crime
July 24, 2019 4:29 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 4:41 pm

Hamilton man has iPhone stolen in failed buy-and-sell app transaction

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police are investigating robbery in which the victim tried to sell a mobile phone through a buy-and-sell app.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A Hamilton man is out a mobile phone after a late-night transaction through a buy-and-sell app went wrong.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in a plaza at Mud Street West and Paramount Drive.

“Two individuals were communicating through an online buy and sell website ‘Letgo.’ They arranged to meet at a plaza,” police said in a release.

Investigators say the seller handed over the Apple iPhone XR to the prospective buyer, who fled once it was in hand.

The victim chased the suspect and believes the alleged robber pulled a knife warning him not to follow.

No one was hurt in the incident.

On Wednesday, police alerted the public about precautions that should be taken to protect themselves from “crimes of opportunity.”

Hamilton police recommend sellers to always meet potential buyers in a public place, preferably during the daytime, and where security surveillance exists.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at 905-546-2907.

