Alleged robber who threatened store staff with ‘loaded syringe’ arrested: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say they’ve arrested and charged a 58-year-old man who allegedly stole from and robbed several stores across the city and, on two occasions, “threatened staff with a loaded syringe.”

In a news release on Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service alleged the man was behind eight recent thefts and two robberies at six separate retail locations on Wellington Street downtown, Isabella Street, Hunt Club Road, Blair Road, Woodroffe Avenue and Carling Avenue.

The incidents occurred between late June and earlier this week, according to police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit.

Benoit said investigators can’t yet confirm what was in the syringe the man allegedly used to threaten the employees.

The police department said officers arrested and charged Gerald Patafie, of no fixed address, early on Wednesday.

Patafie is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on the following charges, according to police:

Eight counts of theft under $5,000;

Three counts of possession of a weapon;

One count of robbery; and

One count of robbery with violence.