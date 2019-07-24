66 Street overpass
July 24, 2019 1:45 pm

Serious crash closes 66 Street overpass in southeast Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A car and a van collided on the 66 Street bridge over Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Dayne Winter, Global News
The 66 Street bridge over Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton was shut down Wednesday morning due to a serious two-vehicle collision.

Edmonton police said the overpass was closed between 12 Avenue NW in Mill Woods and 2 Avenue SW in Ellerslie due to the collision investigation.

A tan car and a cube van appeared to have collided head-on at the north side of the overpass, causing heavy damage to the front of both vehicles.

A car and a van collided on the 66 Street bridge over Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Dayne Winter, Global News

Other details on the crash were not released, but police asked drivers to avoid the area.

— More to come…

