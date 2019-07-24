Tegan and Sara announce North American tour, 6 Canadian dates

Only a couple of weeks after announcing their ninth studio album, Tegan and Sara, the popular Canadian indie-pop duo, have revealed their plans for an upcoming North American tour.

The 23-date ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ tour shares the same name as the Closer singers’ upcoming album, which is set to drop this fall.

Along the way, the identical twin sisters, Tegan and Sara Quin, will play six Canadian shows, including their hometown, Calgary, on Oct. 10 at the Bella Concert Hall.

To change things up, Tegan and Sara have decided that for this tour they will (mostly) play acoustically, including hits both old and new, as well as select cuts from Hey, I’m Just Like You, according to an official statement made by the duo on Tuesday.

They’ll supposedly be reading excerpts from their upcoming memoir, High School, which will be released worldwide in September.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is scheduled for a Sept. 27 release through Sire Records, which is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

The first single, I’ll Be Back Someday, will be released on Thursday, July 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

As revealed in the statement, $1 from each ticket sold will go towards the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

Launched in late 2016, the Tegan and Sara Foundation “fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ2 girls and women.”

“We have so much in store for you,” Tegan and Sara said. “It’s going to be a super special evening that you don’t want to miss.

“We’ve been away from you all for nearly two years and can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets for the ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ tour go on sale to the general public Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Additional details and tour dates can be found through the official Tegan and Sara website.

North American ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ tour dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

Sept. 24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ MurMrr Theatre

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre

Oct. 1 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall

Oct. 5 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 9 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

Oct. 10 – Calgary, Alta. @ Bella Concert Hall

Oct. 12 – Winnipeg, Man. @ The Garrick

Oct. 13 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Oct. 15 – Evanston, Ill. @ Northwestern University – Cahn Auditorium

Oct. 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

Oct. 22 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

Oct. 23 – Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre

Oct. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Wilbur Theatre

Oct. 26 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater

Oct. 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Nov. 1 – Austin, Tex. @ State Theatre

