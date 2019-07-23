Entertainment
Shawn Mendes gets new tattoo based on fan’s Twitter photo

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at The O2 Arena on April 16, 2019 in London, England.

Last week, after catching a glimpse of a fan-edited photo featuring a detailed butterfly tattoo on his left bicep, Shawn Mendes reached out to the fan asking for a clean image of the drawing.

“Wait, this is awesome,” he wrote on Twitter. “Can you DM the drawing?”

The fan proceeded to message the 20-year-old singer privately, providing proof of her exchange with Mendes and sending him an image of the piece, which was originally created by Chilean tattoo artist @macdreaper.

Only a few days later, on Monday, July 22, Mendes shared an Instagram story of himself lying on the bed of a tattoo parlour in Texas.

The tattoo artist, Livia Tsang, shared a picture of the Señorita singer after his appointment. He had a wide grin on his face and a brand-new butterfly tattoo in the exact same spot the fan had initially suggested.

Tsang later shared a picture of the two together, revealing she, too, was born and raised in Ontario. She wrote: “Just a couple of Durham Region kids in yeehaw land.”

Mendes recently revealed that the final show of his upcoming tour is scheduled to take place in Toronto as a grand finale hometown show (almost). The Stitches singer will play the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sept. 6.

The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.

Shawn Mendes: The Tour 2019 Canadian dates

Aug. 18 Ottawa, Ont. — Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 20 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
Aug. 21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
Sept. 6 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre

Ticket information and additional Shawn Mendes: The Tour concert dates can be found on the official Shawn Mendes website.

