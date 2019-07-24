‘Purple heroin’ on city streets, say Winnipeg police, after major drug bust

Winnipeg police say they are dealing with a relatively new street drug that poses serious health risks.

Purple heroin, named due to its colour, is generally a mix of fentanyl, butyrylfentanyl and carfentanil.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver confirmed the drug has made its way to Winnipeg and they seized a large amount at a home in St. Boniface on Guay Avenue July 12.

“This is a huge bust for our guys,” said Carver.

Officers found 2.8 kilograms of cocaine worth about $280,000, 5.3 kilograms of meth worth about $530,000 and 266 grams of purple heroin, worth $79,000. No arrests have yet to be made.

Inspector Max Waddell said Winnipeg police have seen purple heroin on the streets for about a year, but it’s hard to say exactly what could be in the particular batch they recently seized.

However, he said because the drug can’t be mixed evenly, the final product will contain “hot spots” that have higher concentrations.

Police expect the drug to continue to come onto Winnipeg streets, said Waddell, as it provides a different high than meth.

“It’s a much more relaxed, euphoric feeling” for users, he said.

It’s also much easier to overdose on than regular heroin or fentanyl, Waddell added.

“If you do choose to use this … you have to be very careful … unfortunately it can be fatal.”

The high amount of meth seized was also a concern, said police.

“This amount of methamphetamine had the potential to impact over 50,000 residents of Winnipeg and sadly, is ruining many lives within our community,” said Carver.

Two people overdosed in a home in Brandon Monday, and are recovering. It was believed they took a combination of methamphetamine and purple heroin.

The investigation into the source of the drugs continues, and Brandon police were warning residents to be aware of the dangers that come with consuming potentially deadly opioids.