July 24, 2019 11:06 am

Ottawa announces $4M funding to preserve Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Perry Bellegarde, AFN National Chief, middle, looks on as Indigenous Services Minister, Seamus O'Regan, speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The federal government will spend more than $4.1 million over two years to preserve and promote Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada.

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan made the announcement this morning at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

He says the funding will support 36 community-based projects, including language camps and immersion programs.

There will also be mentor-apprentice programs in the region’s Indigenous communities.

O’Regan says the projects can have a major impact on the revitalization of Indigenous languages. 2019 is the International year of Indigenous languages.

The funding announcement comes as the Assembly of First Nations holds its annual general assembly in Fredericton.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

