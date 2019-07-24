City of Winnipeg loses Chief Planner

Winnipeg’s Chief Planner Braden Smith is leaving the city for a job opportunity in British Columbia’s lower mainland.

Smith confirmed to Global News he is leaving the city in a matter of weeks.

In his almost seven years with the department, Smith gained prominence from Winnipeg’s development community for his work on secondary neighbourhood plans including the push for in-fill housing.

READ MORE: Firings at City Hall, 6 Winnipeg building inspectors dismissed during investigation

“We lost a great planning mind for the future of our city,” said Jon Blumberg of Monopoly Real Estate.

Smith helped usher in modern rules for approving neighbouhood development plans, working with developers and community groups.

Smith is the latest departure from the City of Winnipeg, which has dealt with firings and resignations within the Building Inspections Department.

The city is also without a Chief Administrative Officer and has seen senior people leave from the legal, transportation and community services department.

“I left the City because of the toxic culture,” said a former senior employee – who asked not to be named because he still deals with the city – in a text.

“I’m sorry to hear Braden is leaving.”

WATCH: Brian Mayes responds to firing of city building inspectors