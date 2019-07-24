Traffic
Major downtown Guelph road closure extended by one week

A stretch of Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph is scheduled to be closed until Aug. 12.

A major road closure impacting downtown Guelph has been extended by one week.

Norfolk Street, which has been closed since July 15, will remain closed until Aug. 12, the city said in a post on its website.

The closure affects the stretch between Macdonell Street and Waterloo Avenue.

Crews are repairing and surfacing the damaged road and reinstalling a pedestrian bridge above Norfolk Street that was removed as part of the Wilson Street parkade project.

The bridge won’t be available until mid-September when the parkade is scheduled to be completed.

Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph will be closed until Aug. 12.

City of Guelph

