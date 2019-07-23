Scott Stewart hired as Guelph’s new chief administrative officer

Scott Stewart is the new chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph.

Stewart, who served as the deputy CAO of infrastructure, development and enterprise services, accepted the promotion, the city said in a statement on Monday night.

Stewart replaces Derrick Thomson, who left the position suddenly earlier this year.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said the city’s search for a new CAO was no small task.

“Our CAO selection committee conducted a full-scale national search, which revealed the right person to guide and oversee our administration is one of our very own,” Guthrie said in a statement.

“Scott brings proven experience and tremendous leadership to this office, and council is very excited to work with him in this new capacity.”

The CAO is the only position in the city that is recruited and is accountable directly to city council.

Having joined the City of Guelph in 2015, Stewart brings more than 33 years of experience in Ontario’s municipal sector.

He has held a variety of positions with the cities of Burlington, Hamilton, Brampton and Mississauga as well as Peel Region.

“I’m both honoured and thrilled and very much look forward to working with the mayor and council on all of the opportunities and challenges that are ahead,” Stewart said.